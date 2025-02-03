Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Air Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flyover for the Super Bowl LIX parade over Jackson Square, New Orleans, Feb 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 19:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951883
    VIRIN: 250208-M-VB811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110804755
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    community
    MFR
    MFRBand
    Marines250
    Super Bowl XVI

