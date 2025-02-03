U.S. Marine Corps Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Air Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flyover for the Super Bowl LIX parade over Jackson Square, New Orleans, Feb 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)