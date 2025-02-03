U.S. Marine Corps Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Air Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flyover for the Super Bowl LIX parade over Jackson Square, New Orleans, Feb 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)
|02.08.2025
|02.08.2025 18:13
|B-Roll
|951881
|250208-M-UQ888-1001
|DOD_110804730
|00:02:43
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|2
