BROLL Footage from Maui and Los Angeles. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers uses the wet method to minimize the risk of ash and dust particles from entering the air during the debris removal process at residences in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the recent wildfires. This wet method process is done to protect the health and environment in the community.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951875
|VIRIN:
|250208-O-AB413-8125
|Filename:
|DOD_110804563
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Private Property Debris Removal "Wet Method" BROLL, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
