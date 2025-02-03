Private Property Debris Removal "Wet Method" BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BROLL Footage from Maui and Los Angeles. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers uses the wet method to minimize the risk of ash and dust particles from entering the air during the debris removal process at residences in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the recent wildfires. This wet method process is done to protect the health and environment in the community.