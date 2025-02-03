Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Private Property Debris Removal "Wet Method" BROLL

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    BROLL Footage from Maui and Los Angeles. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers uses the wet method to minimize the risk of ash and dust particles from entering the air during the debris removal process at residences in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the recent wildfires. This wet method process is done to protect the health and environment in the community.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951875
    VIRIN: 250208-O-AB413-8125
    Filename: DOD_110804563
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Private Property Debris Removal "Wet Method" BROLL, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAWildfires25

