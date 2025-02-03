31st MEU | Combat Marksmanship Program B-Roll

U.S. Marines and sailors with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a combat marksmanship program training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7, 2025. This training was conducted to enable Marines and sailors to sustain their skills with various weapon systems and improve their lethality. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951867
|VIRIN:
|250207-M-TU861-1476
|Filename:
|DOD_110804385
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
