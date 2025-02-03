Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Combat Marksmanship Program B-Roll

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a combat marksmanship program training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7, 2025. This training was conducted to enable Marines and sailors to sustain their skills with various weapon systems and improve their lethality. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951867
    VIRIN: 250207-M-TU861-1476
    Filename: DOD_110804385
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Sniper
    Machine Gun
    M110
    Lethality
    LPD 22

