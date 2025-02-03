Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Wind 25 Culminating Event

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, participate in a field training exercise with members of the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force during North Wind at Camp Minami-Eniwa, Hokkaido, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

