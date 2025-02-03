U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, participate in a field training exercise with members of the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force during North Wind at Camp Minami-Eniwa, Hokkaido, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 02:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951858
|VIRIN:
|250208-Z-HT783-5794
|Filename:
|DOD_110804296
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, North Wind 25 Culminating Event, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.