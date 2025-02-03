Bilateral Besties Share an MRE

U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Fandrey, an infantryman from 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kaisei Kasai, an infantryman in the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, exchange a Meal Ready to Eat from their respective countries in Camp Makomanai, Japan, February 5, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
