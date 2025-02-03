Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Superbowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, and MV-22B Ospreys, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing and VMM-764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, perform a formation flight over New Orleans, Feb. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951848
    VIRIN: 250207-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110804237
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    MARFORRES
    VMM-764
    VMM-774
    VMFA-542
    Marines250
    SuperBowlLIX

