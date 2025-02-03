U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, and MV-22B Ospreys, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing and VMM-764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, perform a formation flight over New Orleans, Feb. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 23:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951848
|VIRIN:
|250207-M-UQ888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110804237
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Superbowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal, by Cpl Isaiah Smith and Cpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.