    Soldier Spotlight Video: U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Fandrey

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A spotlight video featuring U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Fandrey, an infantryman from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, during North Wind 25, at Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 7, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 00:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 951847
    VIRIN: 250208-A-OI086-1047
    Filename: DOD_110804233
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    NW25

