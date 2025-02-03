Thunderbird #8 site surveys Beale AFB ahead of June Air and Space Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #8 visited Beale Air Force Base, California, to conduct a site survey in preparation for Beale's upcoming Air and Space Show on February 7, 2025. This video contains b-roll of Thunderbird #8, an F-16D General Dynamics Fighting Falcon's flight, site survey, landing, taxiing and take-off. This video also contains interviews of U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Turner, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" Thunderbird #8 pilot, and 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, 9th Reconnaissance Wing public affairs officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)