U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #8 visited Beale Air Force Base, California, to conduct a site survey in preparation for Beale's upcoming Air and Space Show on February 7, 2025. This video contains b-roll of Thunderbird #8, an F-16D General Dynamics Fighting Falcon's flight, site survey, landing, taxiing and take-off. This video also contains interviews of U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Turner, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" Thunderbird #8 pilot, and 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, 9th Reconnaissance Wing public affairs officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951844
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110804176
|Length:
|00:11:10
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunderbird #8 site surveys Beale AFB ahead of June Air and Space Show, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
