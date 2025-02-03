Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Titan Submersible Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases audio recording

    AT SEA

    06.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) moored passive acoustic recorder, approximately 900 miles from the Titan submersible implosion site, records the suspected acoustic signature of the Titan submersible implosion, June 18, 2023. NOAA'S Ocean Noise Reference Station Network consists of thirteen passive acoustic monitoring sites deployed within the Northeastern continental United States. (Audio recording courtesy of NOAA/NPS Ocean Noise Reference Station Network)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951839
    VIRIN: 230618-G-G0100-1001
    Filename: DOD_110804017
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: AT SEA

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Marine Board of Investigation
    Titan Submersible

