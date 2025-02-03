The Titan Submersible Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases audio recording

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) moored passive acoustic recorder, approximately 900 miles from the Titan submersible implosion site, records the suspected acoustic signature of the Titan submersible implosion, June 18, 2023. NOAA'S Ocean Noise Reference Station Network consists of thirteen passive acoustic monitoring sites deployed within the Northeastern continental United States. (Audio recording courtesy of NOAA/NPS Ocean Noise Reference Station Network)
|06.18.2023
|02.07.2025 19:21
|AT SEA
