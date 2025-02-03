Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored In Valor: HM2 Christopher Cruz

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    'Anchored In Valor' is a new weekly staff and Sailor spotlight meant to celebrate the valor and success of our team here at NMRTC and NHC Oak Harbor. In this first episode, we highlight our newest Sailor of the Quarter: HM2 Christopher Cruz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951829
    VIRIN: 250207-D-XP364-3272
    Filename: DOD_110803939
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored In Valor: HM2 Christopher Cruz, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOQ
    Valor
    HM
    Sailor Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download