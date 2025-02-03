'Anchored In Valor' is a new weekly staff and Sailor spotlight meant to celebrate the valor and success of our team here at NMRTC and NHC Oak Harbor. In this first episode, we highlight our newest Sailor of the Quarter: HM2 Christopher Cruz.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951829
|VIRIN:
|250207-D-XP364-3272
|Filename:
|DOD_110803939
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchored In Valor: HM2 Christopher Cruz, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.