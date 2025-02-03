Anchored In Valor: HM2 Christopher Cruz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



'Anchored In Valor' is a new weekly staff and Sailor spotlight meant to celebrate the valor and success of our team here at NMRTC and NHC Oak Harbor. In this first episode, we highlight our newest Sailor of the Quarter: HM2 Christopher Cruz.