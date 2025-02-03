Logistics Airmen Build Custom Shipping Crate

Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, build a shipping crate at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 16, 2025. When the Airmen originally received an aircraft aileron, they noticed its shipping container was falling apart, crumbling even more as they opened it. Seeing the need for a replacement, the traffic management office took the initiative to build a new container from scratch. Once completed, the 139th Maintenance Group retrieved it and securely loaded the aileron inside. Ailerons help control a plane’s roll, allowing it to turn left or right. This newly built container ensures the aileron, valued at over $100,000, remains safe and intact during storage and transport. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951812
|VIRIN:
|250116-Z-UP142-8096
|Filename:
|DOD_110803588
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
