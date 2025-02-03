Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Airmen Build Custom Shipping Crate

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, build a shipping crate at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 16, 2025. When the Airmen originally received an aircraft aileron, they noticed its shipping container was falling apart, crumbling even more as they opened it. Seeing the need for a replacement, the traffic management office took the initiative to build a new container from scratch. Once completed, the 139th Maintenance Group retrieved it and securely loaded the aileron inside. Ailerons help control a plane’s roll, allowing it to turn left or right. This newly built container ensures the aileron, valued at over $100,000, remains safe and intact during storage and transport. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951812
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-UP142-8096
    Filename: DOD_110803588
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    lrs
    crate

