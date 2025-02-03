U.S. Air Force mission sustainment team Airmen assigned to U.S Air Force Special Operations Command conduct land navigation training in the late afternoon and darkness during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2025. MST Airmen train over a spectrum of austere duties such as bare base setup, communications, land navigation, and base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951804
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-SC242-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110803516
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Sustainment Team Airmen train desert land navigation, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.