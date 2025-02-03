U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing and VMM-764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, perform a formation flight over New Orleans, Feb. 4, 2025. The flight was a rehearsal in preparation for a flyover of Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951786
|VIRIN:
|250204-M-VH127-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110803246
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Super Bowl LIX MV-22B flyover rehearsal b-roll package, by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
