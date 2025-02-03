Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP Ammunition Logistics Center GRGB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amalia Olvera 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    NAVSUP Ammunition Logistics Center (NALC) recently identified a barrier that limited their ability to perform meaningful inventory assessment. NALC elevated the barrier to Commander NAVSUP and proposed the creation of an independent, NALC-led review called Ammunition Management and Accountability Review (AMAR). As a result, NALC was granted the opportunity to collaborate with ordnance mission partners and key stakeholders to redesign the inspection.

    The use of AMAR has doubled the scope of inspections, allowing a more comprehensive review to identify stockpile management deficiencies, check Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness, and ensure combat readiness, all while continuing to ensure our warfighters are safe.

    NAVSUP's mission is to deliver sustained global logistics and quality-of-life support to the Navy and Joint warfighter. We manage supply chains that provide material for Navy aircraft, surface ships, submarines and their associated weapons systems. We provide centralized inventory management for Navy's non-nuclear ordnance stockpile. We provide a wide range of base operating and waterfront logistics support services, coordinating material deliveries, contracting for supplies and services, and providing material management and warehousing services.

    We are responsible for many of the Quality of Life programs that touch the lives of Sailors and their families every day, including Navy Exchanges, Navy Lodges, the Navy Personal Property Program, and the Navy Postal System. We administer the Navy Food Service Program, with responsibility for the policies and procedures that govern the day to day operations of general messes afloat and ashore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951772
    VIRIN: 250207-N-QS035-1949
    Filename: DOD_110803158
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Ammunition Logistics Center GRGB, by PO1 Amalia Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    GRGB
    NALC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download