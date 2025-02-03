Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459FTS Flies Proficiency Sortie

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Instructor Pilots, assigned to the 459th Flying Training Squadron, fly a proficiency training sortie in a T-6 Texan II aircraft over Wichita Falls, Texas, February 3, 2025. The 459th FTS is a part of the 80th Flying Training Wing which hosts the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program, training the next generation of NATO combat pilots through unmatched multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951765
    VIRIN: 250203-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_110803079
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    This work, 459FTS Flies Proficiency Sortie, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    JointTraining
    80FTW
    459FTS

