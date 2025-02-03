459FTS Flies Proficiency Sortie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Instructor Pilots, assigned to the 459th Flying Training Squadron, fly a proficiency training sortie in a T-6 Texan II aircraft over Wichita Falls, Texas, February 3, 2025. The 459th FTS is a part of the 80th Flying Training Wing which hosts the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program, training the next generation of NATO combat pilots through unmatched multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)