U.S. Air Force Instructor Pilots, assigned to the 469th Flying Training Squadron, fly a four-ship formation proficiency training sortie in a T-38C Talon II aircraft over Wichita Falls, Texas, February 4, 2025. The 469th FTS is a part of the 80th Flying Training Wing which hosts the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program, training the next generation of NATO combat pilots through unmatched multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951763
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-CQ002-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110803063
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 469th FTS Formation Proficiency Sortie, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.