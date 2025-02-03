Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eating With Bryan - Ft. Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.07.2025

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    This week on Eating with Bryan, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders joined him at the Żagań Dining Facility to build the perfect plate. Stay tuned on our Instagram to see where Bryan dines next. Eating with Bryan is a social media series that showcases dining experiences across USAG Poland, highlighting the variety and quality of food available to service members and civilians. Hosted by Bryan Araujo, the series explores different dining facilities, special meals, and food-related events, often featuring guest appearances from soldiers, leadership, and special visitors. The series provides an engaging and lighthearted look at military dining while promoting healthy and balanced meal choices.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 11:23
    Category: Series
    Location: ZAGAN, PL

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    target news europe
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    USAG Poland
    Eating with Bryan

