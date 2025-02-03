Eating With Bryan - Ft. Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders

This week on Eating with Bryan, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders joined him at the Żagań Dining Facility to build the perfect plate. Stay tuned on our Instagram to see where Bryan dines next. Eating with Bryan is a social media series that showcases dining experiences across USAG Poland, highlighting the variety and quality of food available to service members and civilians. Hosted by Bryan Araujo, the series explores different dining facilities, special meals, and food-related events, often featuring guest appearances from soldiers, leadership, and special visitors. The series provides an engaging and lighthearted look at military dining while promoting healthy and balanced meal choices.
|02.07.2025
|02.07.2025 11:23
|Series
|951754
|250207-A-GJ183-5627
|DOD_110802941
|00:00:46
|ZAGAN, PL
|0
|0
