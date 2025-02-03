Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New, updated play areas across Bliss family housing - "It's Better at Bliss" social media content

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Celebrating the more than 60 new or refurbished play areas across Fort Bliss, Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Bliss garrison commander and command sergeant major, respectively, are back with another reason “It’s Better at Bliss.”

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025
    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

