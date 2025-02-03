Celebrating the more than 60 new or refurbished play areas across Fort Bliss, Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Bliss garrison commander and command sergeant major, respectively, are back with another reason “It’s Better at Bliss.”
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 12:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|951753
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|250204
|Filename:
|DOD_110802936
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New, updated play areas across Bliss family housing - "It's Better at Bliss" social media content, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.