Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd CRR Conducts Live Fire Machine Gun Range B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducted a live fire machine gun range as a part of a 2nd CRR’s regimental field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. 2nd CRR conducted the REGFEX to enhance the regiment’s ability to support II Marine Expeditionary Force with logistical support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951749
    VIRIN: 250206-M-GS031-1054
    Filename: DOD_110802831
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd CRR Conducts Live Fire Machine Gun Range B-Roll, by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG, 2nd CRR, M240B, Machine Gun, Field Exercise, USNORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download