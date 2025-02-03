U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducted a live fire machine gun range as a part of a 2nd CRR’s regimental field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. 2nd CRR conducted the REGFEX to enhance the regiment’s ability to support II Marine Expeditionary Force with logistical support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951749
|VIRIN:
|250206-M-GS031-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_110802831
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2nd CRR Conducts Live Fire Machine Gun Range B-Roll, by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
