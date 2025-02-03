Combined Resolve 25-1 Transforming in Contact - Interview with Col. Joshua Glonek

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Joshua Glonek, 3rd Brigade 10th Mountain Division Brigade commander discusses how the U.S. Army's Transforming in Contact initiative is shaping how his unit trains and may influence the future of army training during Combined Resolve 25-1, at Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 1, 2025. During CbR 25-1, TiC utilizes new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera Pabon)