Col. Joshua Glonek, 3rd Brigade 10th Mountain Division Brigade commander discusses how the U.S. Army's Transforming in Contact initiative is shaping how his unit trains and may influence the future of army training during Combined Resolve 25-1, at Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 1, 2025. During CbR 25-1, TiC utilizes new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera Pabon)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951745
|VIRIN:
|250207-A-OR665-1001
|PIN:
|250207
|Filename:
|DOD_110802802
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combined Resolve 25-1 Transforming in Contact - Interview with Col. Joshua Glonek, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
