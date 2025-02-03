Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 25-1 Transforming in Contact - Interview with Col. Joshua Glonek

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera 

    363rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Joshua Glonek, 3rd Brigade 10th Mountain Division Brigade commander discusses how the U.S. Army's Transforming in Contact initiative is shaping how his unit trains and may influence the future of army training during Combined Resolve 25-1, at Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 1, 2025. During CbR 25-1, TiC utilizes new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera Pabon)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 10:33
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

