Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services offers gate safety tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951744" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Directorate of Emergency Services wants visitors to Fort Sill to know proper procedures and safety tips for passing through the gates. Automated barrier installation has been completed at most of the Fort Sill gates, and Mr. Justin Bruffett discusses what to do if barriers are activated.