The Directorate of Emergency Services wants visitors to Fort Sill to know proper procedures and safety tips for passing through the gates. Automated barrier installation has been completed at most of the Fort Sill gates, and Mr. Justin Bruffett discusses what to do if barriers are activated.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951744
|VIRIN:
|250201-D-NR812-5893
|Filename:
|DOD_110802800
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services offers gate safety tips, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
