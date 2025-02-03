Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services offers gate safety tips

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Directorate of Emergency Services wants visitors to Fort Sill to know proper procedures and safety tips for passing through the gates. Automated barrier installation has been completed at most of the Fort Sill gates, and Mr. Justin Bruffett discusses what to do if barriers are activated.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951744
    VIRIN: 250201-D-NR812-5893
    Filename: DOD_110802800
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services offers gate safety tips, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

