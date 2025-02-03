Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming in Contact: In the Field

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and 7th Army Training Command talk about the Army's Transforming in Contact Initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 17 to Feb. 16, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” approach by leveraging the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to rapidly test and field advanced commercial technologies, functions, and tactical concepts while enhancing NATO interoperability. This initiative reinforces the Army’s commitment to maintaining agility and readiness in dynamic battlefield environments. Over 4,000 participants from 16 countries, including the U.S., NATO Allies, and European partners, took part in CbR 25-1.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 10:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951739
    VIRIN: 250207-A-KI338-1001
    Filename: DOD_110802757
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNATO

