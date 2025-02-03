Transforming in Contact: In the Field

Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and 7th Army Training Command talk about the Army's Transforming in Contact Initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 17 to Feb. 16, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” approach by leveraging the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to rapidly test and field advanced commercial technologies, functions, and tactical concepts while enhancing NATO interoperability. This initiative reinforces the Army’s commitment to maintaining agility and readiness in dynamic battlefield environments. Over 4,000 participants from 16 countries, including the U.S., NATO Allies, and European partners, took part in CbR 25-1.
02.07.2025
02.07.2025
|Package
|951739
|250207-A-KI338-1001
|DOD_110802757
|00:02:28
Hohenfels, Germany
|2
|2
