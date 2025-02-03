Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 25-1 Final Video

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    363rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army, Ally and partner nations trained together during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2025. During CbR 25-1, the U.S. Army implemented its Transforming in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jofenell Ruiz Febus)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 10:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNato
    TrainToWin

