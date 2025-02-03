Combined Resolve 25-1 Final Video

Soldiers from the U.S. Army, Ally and partner nations trained together during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2025. During CbR 25-1, the U.S. Army implemented its Transforming in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jofenell Ruiz Febus)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951738
|VIRIN:
|250207-A-II753-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110802756
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
