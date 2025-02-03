Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manatee spotted in MacDill waterways

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A Skydio X2D Drone surveys waterways and wildlife at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2025. Waterways at MacDill AFB provide a vital habitat for diverse marine life, including manatees, fish and various bird species. These interconnected ecosystems help maintain water quality, support local biodiversity and contribute to coastal resilience. Monitoring these waterways ensures the continued protection of native wildlife and reflects MacDill’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951733
    VIRIN: 250207-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110802702
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manatee spotted in MacDill waterways, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wildlife
    manatee
    sustainability
    Florida
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife
    biodiversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download