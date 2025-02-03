Manatee spotted in MacDill waterways

A Skydio X2D Drone surveys waterways and wildlife at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2025. Waterways at MacDill AFB provide a vital habitat for diverse marine life, including manatees, fish and various bird species. These interconnected ecosystems help maintain water quality, support local biodiversity and contribute to coastal resilience. Monitoring these waterways ensures the continued protection of native wildlife and reflects MacDill’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|02.06.2025
|02.07.2025 09:41
|B-Roll
|951733
|250207-F-CC148-1001
|DOD_110802702
|00:01:41
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|2
|2
