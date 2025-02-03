Manatee spotted in MacDill waterways

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Skydio X2D Drone surveys waterways and wildlife at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2025. Waterways at MacDill AFB provide a vital habitat for diverse marine life, including manatees, fish and various bird species. These interconnected ecosystems help maintain water quality, support local biodiversity and contribute to coastal resilience. Monitoring these waterways ensures the continued protection of native wildlife and reflects MacDill’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)