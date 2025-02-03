Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces Leaders with Stryker maintenance and live fire operations

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment host a visit to educate Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders on the Stryker armored troop carrier at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 3-5, 2025. Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders watched 3rd Squadron’s “Killer Troop” demonstrate tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker armored troop carrier platform as Bulgaria prepares to integrate the Stryker into its warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:21
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

