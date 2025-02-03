2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces Leaders with Stryker maintenance and live fire operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment host a visit to educate Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders on the Stryker armored troop carrier at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 3-5, 2025. Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders watched 3rd Squadron’s “Killer Troop” demonstrate tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker armored troop carrier platform as Bulgaria prepares to integrate the Stryker into its warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)