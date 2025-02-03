Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - Jan. 31, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. and Armed Forces of Liberia, or AFL, public affairs experts teamed up, for a military-to-military subject matter expert exchange.

    Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael R. Weimer, and unit leaders from across the European theater gathered to observe essential units at Grafenwöhr Training Area to discuss innovation and warfighting tactics in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 951715
    VIRIN: 250131-N-GP384-1000
    Filename: DOD_110802490
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report - Jan. 31, 2025, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Liberia
    Public Affairs
    SMA
    Training
    Grafenwöhr

