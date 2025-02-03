AFN Europe Report - Jan. 31, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. and Armed Forces of Liberia, or AFL, public affairs experts teamed up, for a military-to-military subject matter expert exchange.



Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael R. Weimer, and unit leaders from across the European theater gathered to observe essential units at Grafenwöhr Training Area to discuss innovation and warfighting tactics in Grafenwöhr, Germany.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)