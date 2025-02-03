Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets refueled

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group are refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. The Super Hornet is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951710
    VIRIN: 250201-F-HP405-7001
    Filename: DOD_110802437
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets refueled, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F/A-18 Super Hornet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download