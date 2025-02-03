34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off from Andersen AFB in support of BTF 25-1

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Feb. 6, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|02.06.2025
|02.07.2025 06:21
|B-Roll
|951697
|250206-F-DW056-1001
|DOD_110802392
|00:00:49
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|0
|0
