U.S. Army and JGSDF Complete a ROC Drill at North Wind 25

U.S. Army 2nd Lts. Adrian Velazquez and Richard Hall, both battalion staff officers for the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, explain what a rehearsal of concept drill is and its importance during North Wind 25 in Camp Makomani, Japan, February 5, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
02.04.2025
02.07.2025
Package
|Location:
HOKKAIDO, JP
