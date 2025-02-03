U.S. Soldiers and soldiers from other participating countries conduct motor pool activities in preparation for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge held at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, held Feb. 7-20, will test competitor’s marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competitions. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|02.06.2025
|02.07.2025 03:47
|B-Roll
|951683
|250206-A-BS310-2000
|DOD_110802272
|00:01:41
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
