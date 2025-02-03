Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.06.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and soldiers from other participating countries conduct motor pool activities in preparation for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge held at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, held Feb. 7-20, will test competitor’s marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competitions. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:47
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Grafenwoehr
    3ID
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    UITC

