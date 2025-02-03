3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, participate in medical evacuation training demonstrating their ability to transfer patients from water vessels to aircraft with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. The exercise highlights the importance of the Republic of Korea-United States alliance (ROK-U.S.) and their combined capabilities to successfully airlift patients from any location. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)