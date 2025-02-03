Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

    CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, participate in medical evacuation training demonstrating their ability to transfer patients from water vessels to aircraft with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. The exercise highlights the importance of the Republic of Korea-United States alliance (ROK-U.S.) and their combined capabilities to successfully airlift patients from any location. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951682
    VIRIN: 250122-A-DO435-1030
    Filename: DOD_110802266
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR

