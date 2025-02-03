Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus USS Mount Whitney Change of Command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    250204-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February 7, 2025) InFocus video highlighting the change of command aboard the USS Mount Whitney. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951672
    VIRIN: 250131-N-EB640-8006
    Filename: DOD_110802222
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    AFN
    Naples
    USS Mount Whitney
    Gaeta
    Change of Command

