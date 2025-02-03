250204-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February 7, 2025) InFocus video highlighting the change of command aboard the USS Mount Whitney. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 03:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951672
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-EB640-8006
|Filename:
|DOD_110802222
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples InFocus USS Mount Whitney Change of Command, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.