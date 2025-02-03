Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News - Anzio and Nettuno Landing 81st Anniversary

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    2501225-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 22, 2025) Europe News video highlighting the 81st Anniversary of the landing at Anzio and Nettuno. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951671
    VIRIN: 250122-N-EB640-1830
    Filename: DOD_110802221
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Anzio
    Nettuno
    Europe News
    81st Anniversary

