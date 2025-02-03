2501225-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 22, 2025) Europe News video highlighting the 81st Anniversary of the landing at Anzio and Nettuno. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 03:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951671
|VIRIN:
|250122-N-EB640-1830
|Filename:
|DOD_110802221
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News - Anzio and Nettuno Landing 81st Anniversary, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.