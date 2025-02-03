Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 B-roll

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll of exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Auxiliary Field One, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (Video by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951648
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-XN843-2001
    Filename: DOD_110802002
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    southern strike, SSTK, SSTK25, ANG

