Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 B-roll

B-roll of exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Auxiliary Field One, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (Video by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)
|02.04.2025
|02.07.2025 04:54
|B-Roll
|951648
|250204-Z-XN843-2001
|DOD_110802002
|00:07:43
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|1
|1
