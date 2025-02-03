U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker, assistant S3, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, discusses USAABJ's participation in Operation North Wind 25, February 5, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)
This work, Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker Participates in Interview About North Wind 25, by SGT Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
