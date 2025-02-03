19th AW strengthens joint, multinational partnerships during JPMRC 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Airlift Wing recently participated in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-02 exercise, a large-scale combat training operation held across Alaska from Jan. 17-25, 2025.



JPMRC 25-02 is the U.S. Army’s newest Combat Training Center and is designed to test joint and multinational forces in realistic, austere conditions that replicate operational environments they may encounter in future conflicts. The 19th Airlift Wing’s participation underscored its commitment to strengthening interoperability, demonstrating expeditionary capabilities, and supporting the joint force in the Indo-Pacific region.