    19th AW strengthens joint, multinational partnerships during JPMRC 25-02

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Airlift Wing recently participated in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-02 exercise, a large-scale combat training operation held across Alaska from Jan. 17-25, 2025.

    JPMRC 25-02 is the U.S. Army’s newest Combat Training Center and is designed to test joint and multinational forces in realistic, austere conditions that replicate operational environments they may encounter in future conflicts. The 19th Airlift Wing’s participation underscored its commitment to strengthening interoperability, demonstrating expeditionary capabilities, and supporting the joint force in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 18:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    19th Airlift Wing
    JPMRC
    Global Readiness
    Herk Nation

