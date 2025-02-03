MV-22 Ospreys Flyover Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 764 (VMM-764) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a rehearsal flight in preparation for the Super Bowl LIX pregame flyover, in New Orleans, Feb. 4, 2024. This flyover is one of many events that will take place across the nation in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez