U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 764 (VMM-764) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a rehearsal flight in preparation for the Super Bowl LIX pregame flyover, in New Orleans, Feb. 4, 2024. This flyover is one of many events that will take place across the nation in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951636
|VIRIN:
|250204-M-PE138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110801683
|Length:
|00:08:08
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MV-22 Ospreys Flyover Rehearsal, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
