Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MV-22 Ospreys Flyover Rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 764 (VMM-764) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a rehearsal flight in preparation for the Super Bowl LIX pregame flyover, in New Orleans, Feb. 4, 2024. This flyover is one of many events that will take place across the nation in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951636
    VIRIN: 250204-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_110801683
    Length: 00:08:08
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Ospreys Flyover Rehearsal, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22
    Super Bowl LIX
    Marines250
    Ceasers Superdome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download