Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry South - Southern Strike 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    The Air National Guard hosted exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi and Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, from February 06, 2025. Approximately 500 service members participated in the joint combat exercise. A combined force of Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard units conducted training missions that prepared personnel for contingency response operations, aeromedical evacuation, security forces airfield protection, specialized fueling operations, and rotary aviation medevac and airlift. This year's exercise placed special focus around improving drill status guardsmen readiness and strengthening joint military partnerships to enhance.(Video By Senior Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951626
    VIRIN: 250206-Z-BT532-1002
    Filename: DOD_110801453
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South - Southern Strike 2025, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    Southern Strike
    SSTK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download