The Air National Guard hosted exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi and Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, from February 06, 2025. Approximately 500 service members participated in the joint combat exercise. A combined force of Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard units conducted training missions that prepared personnel for contingency response operations, aeromedical evacuation, security forces airfield protection, specialized fueling operations, and rotary aviation medevac and airlift. This year's exercise placed special focus around improving drill status guardsmen readiness and strengthening joint military partnerships to enhance.(Video By Senior Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore)