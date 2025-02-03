Building 8-80 Inauguration ceremony

The inauguration ceremony of the Pennsylvania National Guard Education Center (known today as the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute) at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Sept. 10, 1999.
Courtesy video captured in 1999. Original producer unknown. Copy of video donated to the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute by Sgt. Maj. Lopes in 2017. Video converted to digital format by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith in 2025.
