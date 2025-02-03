Building 8-80 Inauguration ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The inauguration ceremony of the Pennsylvania National Guard Education Center (known today as the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute) at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Sept. 10, 1999.



Courtesy video captured in 1999. Original producer unknown. Copy of video donated to the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute by Sgt. Maj. Lopes in 2017. Video converted to digital format by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith in 2025.