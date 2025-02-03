Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building 8-80 Inauguration ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.1999

    Courtesy Video

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    The inauguration ceremony of the Pennsylvania National Guard Education Center (known today as the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute) at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Sept. 10, 1999.

    Courtesy video captured in 1999. Original producer unknown. Copy of video donated to the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute by Sgt. Maj. Lopes in 2017. Video converted to digital format by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith in 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.10.1999
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951624
    VIRIN: 990910-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110801392
    Length: 00:46:46
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Pennsylvania

    Dedication Ceremony

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    Inauguration Ceremony

    166th Regiment
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute
    166RTI
    166th Regiment RTI
    Building 8-80
    BLDG 8-80

