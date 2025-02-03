U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grace Turpin, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office, demonstrates the importance of wearing a helmet when riding recreational vehicles, as well as bright clothes or reflective belts during hours of darkness at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2025. Safety ensures that the Air Force remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 15:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|951622
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110801365
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Helmet Safety Video, by A1C Keagan Lee and SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
