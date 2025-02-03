Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helmet Safety Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grace Turpin, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office, demonstrates the importance of wearing a helmet when riding recreational vehicles, as well as bright clothes or reflective belts during hours of darkness at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2025. Safety ensures that the Air Force remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 15:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951622
    VIRIN: 250127-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_110801365
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helmet Safety Video, by A1C Keagan Lee and SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    PSA
    Gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download