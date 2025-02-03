Helmet Safety Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grace Turpin, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office, demonstrates the importance of wearing a helmet when riding recreational vehicles, as well as bright clothes or reflective belts during hours of darkness at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2025. Safety ensures that the Air Force remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)