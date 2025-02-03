Air and Marine Operations - Water Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air and Marine Operations operating a 38 Foot All Weather Safe Boat on the Mississippi River in preparation for Super Bowl LIX. AMO vessels are in place to protect the American people from potential terrorist attacks and other criminal acts, and to increase situational awareness and officer safety surrounding the Super Bowl.