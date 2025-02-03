Air and Marine Operations operating a 38 Foot All Weather Safe Boat on the Mississippi River in preparation for Super Bowl LIX. AMO vessels are in place to protect the American people from potential terrorist attacks and other criminal acts, and to increase situational awareness and officer safety surrounding the Super Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951621
|VIRIN:
|250204-H-D0456-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110801359
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air and Marine Operations - Water Security, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
