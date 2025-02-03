Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air and Marine Operations - Water Security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Air and Marine Operations operating a 38 Foot All Weather Safe Boat on the Mississippi River in preparation for Super Bowl LIX. AMO vessels are in place to protect the American people from potential terrorist attacks and other criminal acts, and to increase situational awareness and officer safety surrounding the Super Bowl.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951621
    VIRIN: 250204-H-D0456-1002
    Filename: DOD_110801359
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air and Marine Operations - Water Security, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    Air and Marine Operations
    cbpsblix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download