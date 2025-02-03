U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ismael Jimenez, a metals technology journeyman assigned to the 366th Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates how he works with various metals at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2025. Metals Tech Airmen repair aircraft parts and equipment to ensure our aircraft stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951620
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110801344
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Metals Tech Instagram Reel, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.