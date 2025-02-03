Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metals Tech Instagram Reel

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ismael Jimenez, a metals technology journeyman assigned to the 366th Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates how he works with various metals at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2025. Metals Tech Airmen repair aircraft parts and equipment to ensure our aircraft stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951620
    VIRIN: 250129-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_110801344
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Metals Tech
    Gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing
    366 Maintenance Squadron

