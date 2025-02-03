MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrew assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command and a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom transport AFSOC forces during Emerald Warrior 25.1 in the southeast United States, Jan 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)