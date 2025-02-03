MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrew assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command and a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom transport AFSOC forces during Emerald Warrior 25.1 in the southeast United States, Jan 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951617
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-SC242-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110801281
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
