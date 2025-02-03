Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrew assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command and a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom transport AFSOC forces during Emerald Warrior 25.1 in the southeast United States, Jan 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951617
    VIRIN: 250130-F-SC242-7001
    Filename: DOD_110801281
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    EW25

