Compact Coronagraph: The Future of Space Weather

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NOAAs Compact Coronagraph (CCOR) developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is revolutionizing space weather forecasting with its cutting-edge technology. This small yet powerful telescope creates an artificial eclipse of the Sun, allowing scientists to observe the solar corona and track coronal mass ejections (CMEs)—massive bubbles of plasma that can disrupt Earth's technological infrastructure. CMEs pose significant threats to GPS navigation, civil aviation, and power grids, making timely and accurate forecasting essential. The CCOR, with its compact design and superior optical performance, is a game-changer, offering enhanced observational capabilities that surpass its predecessors.



Launched in collaboration with NASA, CCOR provides real-time images of the Sun's outer atmosphere every 15 minutes, a significant improvement over previous systems that took up to eight hours. This rapid data acquisition allows forecasters to issue timely warnings, giving stakeholders the crucial one to three-day lead time needed to mitigate potential disruptions. Positioned at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 orbit, a million miles from Earth, the CCOR-2 will further enhance data collection, ensuring more accurate and timely space weather forecasts.



Looking to the future, NOAA’s partnership with the European Space Agency aims to expand observational capabilities with a third coronagraph at the Lagrange point 5 position, offering a stereo view of CMEs. As humanity ventures beyond low Earth orbit, reliable space weather forecasting becomes vital for the safety of astronauts traveling to the Moon and Mars. The CCOR's development, a testament to 18 years of research and collaboration between NOAA, NRL, and NASA, underscores the importance of partnerships in advancing technology and reducing costs. As our reliance on space weather forecasting grows, the CCOR stands at the forefront, ensuring a safer and more connected future.