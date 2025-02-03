Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in the AFMS: First civilian deputy surgeon general, updated shaving profile guidance, joint effort to evacuate explosion victims, and Air National Guard comes to the aid of wildfire victims

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, AFMS Senior Leaders gather for Annual Workshop, AFMS celebrates five years of U.S. Space Force support and collaboration, SPYDER device receives approval from Aeromedical Systems Branch, and three Airmen from the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron receive the Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951604
    VIRIN: 250206-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110801045
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Nevada
    Hill AFB
    Hickam AFB
    Wyoming
    Surgeon General
    shaving
    January
    California
    medic
    training
    56th Fighter Wing
    Deputy Surgeon General
    Air Force Medical Service
    944th Fighter Wing
    647th Civil Engineer Squadron
    AFMS
    Wildfire Response
    75th Medical Group
    2025
    Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes
    AFMS News
    This Month in the AFMS
    Stephen Mounts
    Shaving Profile
    95th Fighter Wing
    2025 AFMS
    Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download