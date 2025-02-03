Imagine a 35-year-old, fit, and seemingly healthy man collapsing mid-workout from a massive heart attack. In this interview, a cardiologist recounts the harrowing moments of saving this young Soldier's life—a story that defies the common belief that heart attacks only happen to older adults. Discover how a routine gym session turned into a life-or-death emergency, the rapid medical interventions that brought him back from the brink, and the shocking truth about why even the healthiest-looking individuals can be at risk.
The cardiologist also delves into the hidden factors—like diet, exercise habits, and smoking—that silently contribute to heart disease, even in young people. This eye-opening conversation reveals how lifestyle choices, genetics, and early warning signs can shape your heart health, offering insights for anyone looking to protect themselves or their loved ones.
If you’ve ever wondered how heart attacks can strike without warning or what you can do to prevent them, this video is a must-watch. It’s a powerful reminder that heart health knows no age—and that knowledge could save your life.
Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|951598
|VIRIN:
|250203-O-JU906-4210
|Filename:
|DOD_110800969
|Length:
|00:09:47
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Widowmaker, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.