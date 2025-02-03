Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Widowmaker

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Imagine a 35-year-old, fit, and seemingly healthy man collapsing mid-workout from a massive heart attack. In this interview, a cardiologist recounts the harrowing moments of saving this young Soldier's life—a story that defies the common belief that heart attacks only happen to older adults. Discover how a routine gym session turned into a life-or-death emergency, the rapid medical interventions that brought him back from the brink, and the shocking truth about why even the healthiest-looking individuals can be at risk.

    The cardiologist also delves into the hidden factors—like diet, exercise habits, and smoking—that silently contribute to heart disease, even in young people. This eye-opening conversation reveals how lifestyle choices, genetics, and early warning signs can shape your heart health, offering insights for anyone looking to protect themselves or their loved ones.

    If you’ve ever wondered how heart attacks can strike without warning or what you can do to prevent them, this video is a must-watch. It’s a powerful reminder that heart health knows no age—and that knowledge could save your life.

    Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 951598
    VIRIN: 250203-O-JU906-4210
    Filename: DOD_110800969
    Length: 00:09:47
    KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Widowmaker, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cardiologist
    heart attack patient
    heart attack symptoms

