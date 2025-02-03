2-20th FAR Soldiers Participate in Army's New R2O Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment (2-20th FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participated in the Army's new Rapid Removal of OCIE (R2O) initiative by turning in their old issued gear in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2024. The R2O program is aimed at clearing hand receipts and property books for Soldiers, which will help the Army consolidate and manage inventory more efficiently. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)