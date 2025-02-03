Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment (2-20th FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participated in the Army's new Rapid Removal of OCIE (R2O) initiative by turning in their old issued gear in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2024. The R2O program is aimed at clearing hand receipts and property books for Soldiers, which will help the Army consolidate and manage inventory more efficiently. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951593
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-MC970-1004
|PIN:
|100405
|Filename:
|DOD_110800922
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-20th FAR Soldiers Participate in Army's New R2O Initiative, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
