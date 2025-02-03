Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-20th FAR Soldiers Participate in Army's New R2O Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment (2-20th FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participated in the Army's new Rapid Removal of OCIE (R2O) initiative by turning in their old issued gear in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2024. The R2O program is aimed at clearing hand receipts and property books for Soldiers, which will help the Army consolidate and manage inventory more efficiently. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951593
    VIRIN: 250205-A-MC970-1004
    PIN: 100405
    Filename: DOD_110800922
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-20th FAR Soldiers Participate in Army's New R2O Initiative, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FtSill
    FieldArtillery
    PhantomWarrior
    ToughAsDiamonds
    75thFA
    FiresStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download