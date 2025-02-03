French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan, commander of the 19th Brigade d'artillerie, visits U.S. Soldiers from the U.S. Army 41st Field Artillery Brigade during a live-fire evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. During his visit, Galan toured the training area, visited the main command post, met with leaders from the 41st FAB, and observed the medical training techniques employed by the Soldiers of the 41st FAB. The brigade live-fire exercise, directed by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on training in the European theater, emphasizing realistic scenarios and assessing how Soldiers responded to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as convoy attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Intro slate

00:00:05:00-00:00:18:20 U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, commander of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, introduces French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan to the brigade's officers. An officer from the 41st FAB briefs him about the post.

00:00:18:21-00:00:34:09 Col. Maxwell introduces Brig. Gen. Galan to the operations officer.

00:00:34:10-00:00:39:09 Brig. Gen.l Galan is descending a staircase.

00:00:39:19-00:00:51:05 Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ellis demonstrates first aid techniques on a casualty.

00:00:51:06-00:01:03:02 Sgt. 1st Class Ellis explains how to apply the proper interventions in a timely manner on the casualty.

END