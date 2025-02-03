Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan, commander of the 19th Brigade d'artillerie, visits U.S. Soldiers from the U.S. Army 41st Field Artillery Brigade during a live-fire evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. During his visit, Galan toured the training area, visited the main command post, met with leaders from the 41st FAB, and observed the medical training techniques employed by the Soldiers of the 41st FAB. The brigade live-fire exercise, directed by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on training in the European theater, emphasizing realistic scenarios and assessing how Soldiers responded to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as convoy attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Intro slate
    00:00:05:00-00:00:18:20 U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, commander of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, introduces French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan to the brigade's officers. An officer from the 41st FAB briefs him about the post.
    00:00:18:21-00:00:34:09 Col. Maxwell introduces Brig. Gen. Galan to the operations officer.
    00:00:34:10-00:00:39:09 Brig. Gen.l Galan is descending a staircase.
    00:00:39:19-00:00:51:05 Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ellis demonstrates first aid techniques on a casualty.
    00:00:51:06-00:01:03:02 Sgt. 1st Class Ellis explains how to apply the proper interventions in a timely manner on the casualty.
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951590
    VIRIN: 250206-A-GV482-1007
    Filename: DOD_110800912
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    19e Brigade d’artillerie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download