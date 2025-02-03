Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arresting Cable Certification

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen with the 437th Operations Support Squadron conduct an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 28, 2025. The certification ensures the Barrier Arresting Kit-12 system is fully operational, allowing pilots to safely execute emergency landings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951585
    VIRIN: 250128-F-CG010-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800792
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

