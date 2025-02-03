U.S. Airmen with the 437th Operations Support Squadron conduct an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 28, 2025. The certification ensures the Barrier Arresting Kit-12 system is fully operational, allowing pilots to safely execute emergency landings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951585
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-CG010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800792
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arresting Cable Certification, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.